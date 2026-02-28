Left Menu

Rethinking Luxury: Bengaluru's Real Estate Evolution

Bengaluru's real estate landscape is shifting focus from luxury towers to sustainable living. Buyers now prioritize health, community, and practicality over spectacle. Developments like Ventara highlight these changing priorities by offering expansive layouts and green spaces, reflecting a new model of residential design that values substance over showmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:46 IST
Rethinking Luxury: Bengaluru's Real Estate Evolution
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, once dominated by luxury towers, is undergoing a transformation in its real estate sector. Buyers now favor homes that prioritize health and well-being over mere spectacle. The city's expanding regions are witnessing a shift towards communities that offer natural light and green spaces as essentials.

Research underscores this change in buyer priorities. According to JLL's 2021 Homebuyer Preference Survey, accessibility to healthcare and green spaces have become as crucial as proximity to schools and workplaces. This reflects a growing trend towards resilience and sustainability in urban living.

Developers are responding by integrating meaningful amenities with flexible living spaces. Ventara, a new community by Amberstone, exemplifies this shift. It offers low-density layouts and amenities designed for everyday needs, signifying a move from vertical anonymity to neighborhood-like environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Mov...

 India
2
Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

 India
3
Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Concerns

Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Conce...

 Global
4
India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026