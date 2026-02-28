Rethinking Luxury: Bengaluru's Real Estate Evolution

Bengaluru, once dominated by luxury towers, is undergoing a transformation in its real estate sector. Buyers now favor homes that prioritize health and well-being over mere spectacle. The city's expanding regions are witnessing a shift towards communities that offer natural light and green spaces as essentials.

Research underscores this change in buyer priorities. According to JLL's 2021 Homebuyer Preference Survey, accessibility to healthcare and green spaces have become as crucial as proximity to schools and workplaces. This reflects a growing trend towards resilience and sustainability in urban living.

Developers are responding by integrating meaningful amenities with flexible living spaces. Ventara, a new community by Amberstone, exemplifies this shift. It offers low-density layouts and amenities designed for everyday needs, signifying a move from vertical anonymity to neighborhood-like environments.

