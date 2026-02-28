Thrilling Sprint Victory for Pedro Acosta as Marquez Penalized

KTM's Pedro Acosta clinched his inaugural sprint victory at the Thailand Grand Prix season opener after a compelling adjudication by race stewards. The thrilling 13-lap contest saw Marco Bezzecchi crash out early, leaving Acosta and Ducati champion Marc Marquez to battle intensely.

The lead swapped multiple times before a pivotal moment on the penultimate lap when Marquez aggressively nudged Acosta off the racing line, prompting stewards to order Marquez to relinquish the position, securing Acosta's victory.

Despite the unusual win, Acosta expressed excitement ahead of the main race. Raul Fernandez rounded off the podium by finishing third in a gripping event at the season's commencement.