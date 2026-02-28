Left Menu

Thrilling Sprint Victory for Pedro Acosta as Marquez Penalized

Pedro Acosta secured his first sprint victory at the Thailand Grand Prix after a dramatic race, culminating in Marc Marquez being penalized. This decision allowed Acosta to claim the win in what was a tense contest following Marco Bezzecchi's early crash and the fierce competition between the Spanish riders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:46 IST
KTM's Pedro Acosta clinched his inaugural sprint victory at the Thailand Grand Prix season opener after a compelling adjudication by race stewards. The thrilling 13-lap contest saw Marco Bezzecchi crash out early, leaving Acosta and Ducati champion Marc Marquez to battle intensely.

The lead swapped multiple times before a pivotal moment on the penultimate lap when Marquez aggressively nudged Acosta off the racing line, prompting stewards to order Marquez to relinquish the position, securing Acosta's victory.

Despite the unusual win, Acosta expressed excitement ahead of the main race. Raul Fernandez rounded off the podium by finishing third in a gripping event at the season's commencement.

