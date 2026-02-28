Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:45 IST
Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
- US Navy
- 5th Fleet
- missile
- attack
- headquarters
- AP
- security
- Middle East
- defense
ALSO READ
The United Arab Emirates closes it airspace as Israel and US conduct strikes on Iran, reports AP.
Missile Attack Shakes US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain
Congress rally in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over India-US trade deal, says it will destroy Indian farmers.
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, reports AP citing rebel officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran, reports AP.