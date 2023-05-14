James Gunn starts watching auditions to find new Clark Kent, Lois Lane for 'Superman: Legacy'

Director James Gunn after successfully concluding the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for Marvel has returned to gear up for the audition process of 'Superman: Legacy' for DC. The director hopes to find new Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor for the movie.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, some of the names in the mix for Kent include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson are among the actors in combination for the Superman role. These names are hot favourites from a few tapes Gunn has watched after beginning the process. For the role of Lois Lane actors Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Samara Weaving has auditioned. The last of the test were submitted on May 4 and insiders with talent involved in auditioning have been told that the plan is for Gunn to watch every tape and a fast-paced decision isn't expected for some time. But still, in a couple of months, a trace can be found regarding who will end up bagging these top roles, as per a report by the Deadline.

The part of Superman's nemesis, Lex Luthor, Gunn has been checking with some A-list actors. The testing for the character is being done with the name 'Apex' which can be the short form for 'Apex Lex Luthor'. The significance of the character is massive as he is the only version of the villain with the strength to fight Superman and may also hint at a potential multiverse situation as Apex Lex did have run-ins with other Luthors in various dimensions.

The movie will hit theatres on June 11, 2025. (ANI)

