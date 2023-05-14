Left Menu

James Gunn starts watching auditions to find new Clark Kent, Lois Lane for 'Superman: Legacy'

Legacy' for DC. The director wishes to find new Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor for the movie.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 08:28 IST
James Gunn starts watching auditions to find new Clark Kent, Lois Lane for 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Director James Gunn after successfully concluding the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for Marvel has returned to gear up for the audition process of 'Superman: Legacy' for DC. The director hopes to find new Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor for the movie.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, some of the names in the mix for Kent include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson are among the actors in combination for the Superman role. These names are hot favourites from a few tapes Gunn has watched after beginning the process. For the role of Lois Lane actors Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Samara Weaving has auditioned. The last of the test were submitted on May 4 and insiders with talent involved in auditioning have been told that the plan is for Gunn to watch every tape and a fast-paced decision isn't expected for some time. But still, in a couple of months, a trace can be found regarding who will end up bagging these top roles, as per a report by the Deadline.

The part of Superman's nemesis, Lex Luthor, Gunn has been checking with some A-list actors. The testing for the character is being done with the name 'Apex' which can be the short form for 'Apex Lex Luthor'. The significance of the character is massive as he is the only version of the villain with the strength to fight Superman and may also hint at a potential multiverse situation as Apex Lex did have run-ins with other Luthors in various dimensions.

The movie will hit theatres on June 11, 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023