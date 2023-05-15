Left Menu

Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander to star in Ron Howard's 'Origin Of Species'

Filmmaker Ron Howard has locked a star-studded cast, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Bruhl, for his upcoming survival thriller movie Origin of Species. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all what is the meaning of life. Howards last directorial venture was Amazon Thai cave rescue thriller Thirteen Lives.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:22 IST
Filmmaker Ron Howard has locked a star-studded cast, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Bruhl, for his upcoming survival thriller movie ''Origin of Species''. Howard's Imagine Entertainment are producing the project with CAA Media Finance and Stuart Ford's AGC Studios.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the shoot is scheduled to begin later this year in Queensland, Australia.

Noah Pink has penned the script.

Based on two different accounts of the same true story, the film is being described as an "a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life." Howard's last directorial venture was Amazon Thai cave rescue thriller ''Thirteen Lives''.

