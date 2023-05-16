Left Menu

Biden is just ''pop'' at granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania

Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being pop, attending his granddaughter Maisy Bidens graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and his former wife, Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 16-05-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 00:39 IST
Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being "pop," attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and his former wife, Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony. Also present were Maisy's older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, first lady Jill Biden, and the Bidens' daughter, Ashley Biden. Before the commencement, some students waved at the president and took photos. He waved back and pumped his fist. But other than that, Biden was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognisable one. The family sat stage left, apart from the rest of the audience.

Idina Menzel, the actress and singer, delivered the commencement address, even belting out a few lines of a song from the musical "Rent." After the ceremony, Biden and his family went to a lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant.(AP) RUP RUP

