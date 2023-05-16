Left Menu

Al Pacino joins David Mamet's thriller 'Assassination'

Academy Award winner Al Pacino is all set to join filmmaker David Mamet's intriguing thriller movie 'Assassination' alongside a star-studded cast. The film will open at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Market.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:31 IST
Al Pacino joins David Mamet's thriller 'Assassination'
Al Pacino (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Academy Award winner Al Pacino is all set to join filmmaker David Mamet's intriguing thriller movie 'Assassination' alongside a star-studded cast. The film will open at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Market. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the cast of the thriller has evolved post the addition of 'The Godfather' star joining actors Viggo Mortensen, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon and Courtney Love.

The audience can expect top-notch quality from the movie as the performers collectively count for an Oscar win, two Academy nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA award to prove the class of their work. The movie will head towards Cannes Film Festival; 2023 which kicks starts on Tuesday. The script comes from Nicholas Celozzi and director David Mamet, former Pulitzer Prize winner and an Oscar nominee.

The film will re-narrate the fateful murder of John F. Kennedy from the mob's point of view, reimagining his death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana as payback for JFK's attempt to undermine the mob after they helped get him elected, reports Deadline. Pic is being produced by Corey Large and Nicholas Celozzi. Executive producers are John Burnham, Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton and Pia Patatian, Jordan Nott, Bernie Gewissler and Amar Balaggan.

Production is planned to kick start in September in Vancouver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023