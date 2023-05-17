"I hope Kerala Story is freely shown everywhere in India": Adah Sharma

Actor Adah Sharma is being lauded for her performance in 'The Kerala Story'. However, she is quite sad as her film got banned in West Bengal. Earlier this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the film in the state to avoid "any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state".

'The Kerala Story' film depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan. Reacting to it, Adah told ANI, "...Film is still banned in West Bengal. I hope it's freely shown everywhere in India so that people can watch and decide if they like it or not."

On Wednesday, the makers organised a press conference in Mumbai where they answered several questions related to the film. Producer Vipul Shah urged every citizen of the country to watch this movie with their families. The producer said, "It's not the story of these three Kerala girls. This thing is going on in the entire country. It's our responsibility to watch this movie and be a voice of these women."

Vipul said it was his 'duty' to make this film. "When Sudiptoda came to me with the script, I felt compelled towards the subject. We knew all the challenges coming our way. We knew it would be labelled as a 'propaganda' movie. But that did not deter us from making a movie, which is so humane and right." Vipul added the fact that he and director Sudipto (Sen) got emotional as the nation has to be woken up with such a film. "We all knew what we were getting into. These girls knew what troubles would come their way. But at least, the nation has started to talk about it. Forget 'The Kerala Story', it may come, it may go. But this topic should not go. This topic should remain at the centre of the nation's conversation. That's important."(ANI)

