Manushi Chhillar takes a stride for progress as she makes her red-carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival representing Walkers & Co.

Former Miss World and visionary Manushi Chhillar, was spotted in her red carpet look as she got ready to represent Walkers & Co. at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. As part of the brand's commitment to supporting emerging talent from the creator community and providing a global platform, Manushi who attended the festival shed light on showcasing the brand's commitment to providing a platform for young, promising voices to be heard on a global stage.

Speaking on the association, Manushi Chhillar said, ''I am honoured to represent Walkers & Co. at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community. As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one's work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.'' With her talent, charm, and charisma, Manushi represents the perfect embodiment of Walkers & Co's values of creativity, diversity, and innovation.

About Walkers & Co.: Walkers & Co. is a platform that celebrates those driven by self-belief, their identity, and with it, the interlinked idea of progress, both for themselves and the world. Such people are defined by their walk: the milestones, the journey, the resilience, the fluidity, and the learning & growth that comes with it. They are not lone rangers – in fact, the platform recognizes those who collaborate and work with partners, co-conspirators & ecosystems, thereby making a start, taking an action now, and enjoying being a story in progress, whether it is in the space of creativity, inclusion and diversity or sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)