Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella to join Dave Bautista in action comedy 'The Killer's Game'

Hollywood stars Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella are all set to join Dave Bautista in the upcoming action comedy film 'The Killer's Game'.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:34 IST
Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella are all set to join Dave Bautista in the upcoming action comedy film 'The Killer's Game'. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, based on Jay Bonansinga's novel of the same name, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg (X-Men series), with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

Helmed by JJ Perry the film heads into production this summer. Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning actor Kingsley was recently set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel's series 'Wonder Man,' having most recently taken on the part in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' after making his MCU debut in 'Iron Man 3.'

The actor will also be seen in the upcoming dramas 'Jules' and 'Daliland,' which is set for release this summer, portraying Salvador Dali in the latter. Apart from this, he also has Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl adaptation 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' for Netflix and Terrence Malick's 'The Way of the Wind,' in his kitty, Deadline reported. Bautista, on the other hand, was recently seen in Marvel's sci-fi fantasy action film 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' which received positive responses from the audiences.

Boutella will be next seen in director Zack Snyder's upcoming project 'Rebel Moon' which bows on Netflix on December 22, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

