Indian-origin man charged with murder for stabbing Sikh woman in Canada

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 21-05-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 14:31 IST
A 44-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with first-degree murder for stabbing a Sikh woman in Canada's Brampton city.

Nav Nishan Singh stabbed to death Davinder Kaur, 43, on Friday at Sparrow Park in Brampton city, Peel Regional Police said in a statement on Friday.

The police said it found the victim with signs of trauma on a footpath after it reached the site following a call about the stabbing at about 6 pm.

Attempts to revive her failed as she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the police said.

Singh was arrested at a short distance from the crime scene and has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to Constable Tyler Bell, the two knew each other but the specifics of their relationship as well as the motive for the stabbing remain unclear.

“Homicide investigators will be canvassing local residents for any (video) footage,” Toronto Star quoted Bell as saying.

Singh appeared in Brampton court on Saturday morning.

With a population of more than 7,00,000 people, Brampton is home to the biggest concentration of the Punjabi community in Canada.

