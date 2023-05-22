Team Innovation and Sunburn host the biggest techno event with DJ Boris Brejcha in Mumbai

India's nightlife scene has drastically grown and has reached another level. Known for its diversified cultural opulence, the country has witnessed a tremendous demand for nightlife events. Team Innovation, led by Mohit Bijlani, Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain is India's leading experience curator which has crafted grand entertainment events and experiences across the globe. Being a pioneer behind hosting top-notch global DJs, Team Innovation hosted the popular DJ Boris Brejcha at the Suburn Arena show in Mumbai's NSCI Dome on May 5.

One cannot deny the global popularity and fandom enjoyed by Boris Brejcha. The German techno DJ has performed at some of the biggest music festivals in Europe like Tomorrowland and Cercle. Earlier the techno DJ dropped a series of unreleased songs during his show at Coachella 2023 in April. Unlike other DJs, Brejcha's connection with his fans is unreal, and one could feel the vibe when he performed at the unforgettable night of music in Mumbai.

The event in Mumbai was all sorts of grandeur with more than 15,000 people in attendance. Turning up the heat, the supremely talented DJ left the fans in awe of his electrifying performance. Just like his past gigs, Brejcha put on the joker mask as he performed amidst the houseful crowd. Boris Brejcha's unique style of high-tech minimal techno took everyone on a rollercoaster ride of a musical journey.

Interestingly, Boris Brejcha was back in India after seven years. Giving an experience of a lifetime to the fans, Team Innovation ensured to offer the best with Boris Brejcha's gig night. One thing to be appreciated is that Mohit Bijlani, Siddhesh Kudtarkar and Akash Jain have redefined the meaning of live entertainment with musical nights. Understanding the rage that overnight clubbing has created, Team Innovation has done an array of musical tours for artists like B Praak, AP Dhillon and King.

Besides being associated with Sunburn, Team Innovation has worked with the biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and VH1 Supersonic. Some of the other artists hosted by Team Innovation are rap sensation MC Stan, Sunny Leone, DJ Chetas, Raftaar, King and many more. Needless to say, Team Innovation has raised a bar by curating the best experiences in India's nightlife scene.

After a jam-packed gig in Mumbai, Boris Brejcha had another spectacular event in Bengaluru. Speaking about hosting the German DJ, they revealed, "It was a sheer delight to curate live entertainment featuring the lively DJ. People want something unique, and we are here to meet their expectations by bringing artists to perform live from nuke and corner of the world. The event in Mumbai was hysteria, and we hope to host more events like these in the coming time." (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

