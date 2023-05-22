Aanand L Rai's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years

It was a moment of nostalgia for the director Aanand L Rai as his successful film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completed eight years. It was a sequel to the 2011 movie 'Tanu Weds Manu' starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' was released in 2015 and it was a romantic comedy. The movie instantly became a favourite among moviegoers of all ages thanks to its masterful blending of romance, comedy, and superb acting. Madhavan and Kangana's remarkable performances and the maverick direction by Aanand L Rai made it a box-office success.

Reflecting on the film's success and its impact, Aanand L Rai shared, "'Tanu Weds Manu' just marked its anniversary and wow 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' has completed eight years. Time flies truly. This film was such a fun one to direct and has been one of my favourite projects to work on. It also allowed me to best use Madhavan and Kangana's talent. I am so happy the film is such a classic in today's times" Aanand L Rai has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' along with 'Jhimma 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)

