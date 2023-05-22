Left Menu

Aanand L Rai's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years

Director Aanand L Rai got nostalgic as his successful film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completed eight years. It was a sequel to the 2011 movie 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 14:18 IST
Aanand L Rai's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years
Aanand L Rai(Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It was a moment of nostalgia for the director Aanand L Rai as his successful film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completed eight years. It was a sequel to the 2011 movie 'Tanu Weds Manu' starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' was released in 2015 and it was a romantic comedy. The movie instantly became a favourite among moviegoers of all ages thanks to its masterful blending of romance, comedy, and superb acting. Madhavan and Kangana's remarkable performances and the maverick direction by Aanand L Rai made it a box-office success.

Reflecting on the film's success and its impact, Aanand L Rai shared, "'Tanu Weds Manu' just marked its anniversary and wow 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' has completed eight years. Time flies truly. This film was such a fun one to direct and has been one of my favourite projects to work on. It also allowed me to best use Madhavan and Kangana's talent. I am so happy the film is such a classic in today's times" Aanand L Rai has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' along with 'Jhimma 2' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023