Kashmir coolest place to shoot in India: Ram Charan

RRR star Ram Charan on Monday said Kashmir is the coolest place to shoot films in India and it is a surreal feeling to visit the Valley. It is untapped, it is virgin, the Telugu star said, adding that he would be filming his next two features predominantly in India.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:19 IST
''RRR'' star Ram Charan on Monday said Kashmir is the ''coolest'' place to shoot films in India and it is a surreal feeling to visit the Valley. The actor was speaking at the 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' event here at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), being hosted as a part of the three-day Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 countries.

Charan said Kashmir was an ''untapped'' destination. "It will sound cliche, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second generation actor. My dad has shot extensively in Kashmir," the actor, son of cinema veteran Chiranjeevi, said Charan said he visited Kashmir for the first time in 1986 and last shot for a movie in the Valley in 2016.

"I have shot in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So, visiting Kashmir in Sumner feels like an achievement for me. This is such a surreal feeling. It has been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It is untapped, it is virgin," the Telugu star said, adding that he would be filming his next two features predominantly in India. "I want to explore India more. I do not want to travel abroad for my next two movies unless the producer is from Hollywood.'' Charan's last big screen outing was the global blockbuster ''RRR'', directed by SS Rajamouli. The period action film won the best original song award for its Telugu track ''Naatu Naatu'' at this year's Oscars. The actor will next be seen in S Shankar's feature directorial alongside Kiara Advani. The film is currently in production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

