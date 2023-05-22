Alchemy of Souls actor Hwang Min Hyun in talks to star in New K-drama 'Study Group'

Actor Hwang Min Hyun has been confirmed to star in the upcoming TV series 'Study Group.' The drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name and focuses on the issue of high school bullying.

On the 22nd, an insider revealed to Sports Chosun, “Hwang Minhyun has been cast as the protagonist in the new TVING original series Study Group.”

The story revolves around a student named Yoon Ga Min, played by Hwang Min Hyun, who dreams of getting into a university through good grades. However, he attends Yusung Technical High School, which is known for being one of the worst schools. Despite his efforts, Yoon Ga Min struggles to improve his academic performance. The Kdrama aims to shed light on the serious issue of high school bullying while delivering an engaging and action-packed storyline.

Feeling isolated and determined to succeed, Yoon Ga Min decides to form a study group after failing to join other groups. However, the study group faces challenges when they become targets of bullying by a group of troublesome students. This is when Yoon Ga Min reveals his hidden fighting abilities, taking off his glasses and defending his friends.

Hwang Min Hyun's portrayal of Yoon Ga Min is expected to showcase a different side of his acting skills. Having made his drama debut in 2020's 'Live On' and impressed audiences in 'Alchemy of Souls,' Hwang Min Hyun has proven his talent as an actor. His upcoming drama 'Study Group' will provide him an opportunity to break away from his previous "nice guy" roles and display his action-packed performance. He is also expected to showcase a new side of himself alongside Kim So Hyun in the upcoming drama “Useless Lies” (literal title).

Fans of Hwang Min Hyun, who initially gained recognition as a member of the idol group NU'EST, will see him again in 'Study Group.' After his success on the survival show 'Produce 101,' where he ranked ninth and joined the project group Wanna One, Hwang Min Hyun returned to NU'EST when Wanna One disbanded in 2022. Despite his musical pursuits, he has continued to take on acting roles, including his recent drama 'Alchemy of Souls,' which received praise from viewers. Alongside Hwang Min Hyun, 'Study Group' will also star prominent actors Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ji Hoon.