Odisha's Bold Move: Fuel Ban on Vehicles Without Pollution Certificate

The Odisha government has mandated oil marketing companies to deny petrol and diesel to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, emphasizing the importance of emission standards under the Motor Vehicles Act. This move aims to curb environmental degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:15 IST
The Odisha government announced a directive on Saturday urging oil marketing companies to refuse fuel services to vehicles without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. This initiative seeks to promote adherence to emission standards under the Motor Vehicles Act.

State Transport Authority Chairman, Amitabh Thakur, communicated this order in a letter to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. He highlighted that numerous vehicles without valid PUC certificates are exacerbating environmental issues.

The government enforces this move to ensure better compliance at the grassroots level. Thakur instructed companies to inform their retail outlets of this policy, warning of stringent measures against non-compliance.

