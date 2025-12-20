Odisha's Bold Move: Fuel Ban on Vehicles Without Pollution Certificate

The Odisha government announced a directive on Saturday urging oil marketing companies to refuse fuel services to vehicles without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. This initiative seeks to promote adherence to emission standards under the Motor Vehicles Act.

State Transport Authority Chairman, Amitabh Thakur, communicated this order in a letter to Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. He highlighted that numerous vehicles without valid PUC certificates are exacerbating environmental issues.

The government enforces this move to ensure better compliance at the grassroots level. Thakur instructed companies to inform their retail outlets of this policy, warning of stringent measures against non-compliance.

