Mohanlal fans are proud as Malayalam film Drishyam inspires Korean remake

In a groundbreaking development for Indian cinema, the renowned Drishyam franchise is set to be remade in South Korea, marking the first official Indian film adaptation in the Korean film industry. The collaboration between South Korea's Anthology Studios and India's Panorama Studios was announced during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival at the India Pavilion, with the presence of studio heads Kumar Mangat Pathak and Choi Jae-won.

Panorama Studios, backed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, has joined forces with Anthology Studios, founded by the esteemed former Warner Bros. local Korean production head Choi Jae-won, Song Kang-ho of Parasite fame, and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon. This partnership aims to bring the successful Drishyam franchise to South Korean audiences, further enriching the cultural exchange between both countries and their respective film industries.

The Drishyam franchise, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, has already garnered immense acclaim in India with two installments released thus far. The original film, released in 2013, captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and starred the iconic Mohanlal. The plot revolves around Georgekutty, a modest cable TV operator whose life takes a dark turn after his family becomes unwittingly entangled in the accidental death of Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar.

With its remarkable success in the Malayalam film industry, Drishyam has inspired numerous blockbuster remakes in various languages, including Tamil (Papanasam), Kannada (Drishya), Telugu (Drushyam), Hindi (Drishyam), Sinhala (Dharma Yudhhaya), and even Chinese (Sheep Without a Shepherd). The film achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Malayalam film to amass over Rs 600 million from its theatrical box office collections, remake rights, satellite, and television rights.

The 2015 Hindi film Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rishab Chadha. A sequel titled Drishyam 2 was released in 2022

While Korean films have frequently been remade in India, such as the recent adaptations of The Terror Live, Bharat (Ode to My Father), and the upcoming Blind starring Sonam Kapoor, the Indian film industry has now taken a significant step forward with the official remake of Drishyam in Korea.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak stated, "I'm thrilled that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean. For years, we have drawn inspiration from Korean cinema, and now they have found inspiration in one of our films. This accomplishment is monumental for the Indian film fraternity, marking the beginning of a valuable cultural exchange between both countries and their film industries."

Choi Jae-won, from Anthology Studios, echoed the sentiment, remarking, "The remake holds immense significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we aim to showcase the best of both Indian and Korean cinema, creating a meaningful remake that is as exceptional as the original."

The news of the Korean remake has sparked a frenzy among fans of the Drishyam franchise, particularly followers of Mohanlal. They express immense pride in witnessing a film from the relatively small Malayalam industry reach such heights and now embark on an international remake.

While fans eagerly anticipate the Korean adaptation, they also look forward to the third installment of the franchise. Jeethu Joseph, the director, is currently working on the script, and Drishyam 3 is expected to bring the franchise to a satisfying conclusion. However, both the actor and director are currently engrossed in their respective commitments, indicating that production of the third installment may still be some time away.

