Left Menu

IIFA: Does Sunny Kaushal discuss acting with 'bhaiya bhabhi' Vicky-Katrina at home? Find out

Actor Sunny Kaushal shares a close bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, and acting is one of the common threads that ties them together.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:19 IST
IIFA: Does Sunny Kaushal discuss acting with 'bhaiya bhabhi' Vicky-Katrina at home? Find out
Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Actor Sunny Kaushal shares a close bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, and acting is one of the common threads that ties them together. The trio has shown their versatile acting skills time and again. However, they make sure they don't discuss work at home.

On the sidelines of IIFA Rocks 2023 on Friday, when the media asked Sunny to mention two things that he would like to pick up from Vicky and Katrina as co-actors, the 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' star revealed, "Arey ghar pe we don't talk about acting at home..so I don't think I have picked up anything and acting is such a personal experience that you have to go with your own flow." In the coming months, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Neetu Kapoor, and Shraddha Srinath in 'Letters to Mr Khanna'.

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023