IIFA: Does Sunny Kaushal discuss acting with 'bhaiya bhabhi' Vicky-Katrina at home? Find out

Actor Sunny Kaushal shares a close bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, and acting is one of the common threads that ties them together. The trio has shown their versatile acting skills time and again. However, they make sure they don't discuss work at home.

On the sidelines of IIFA Rocks 2023 on Friday, when the media asked Sunny to mention two things that he would like to pick up from Vicky and Katrina as co-actors, the 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' star revealed, "Arey ghar pe we don't talk about acting at home..so I don't think I have picked up anything and acting is such a personal experience that you have to go with your own flow." In the coming months, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Neetu Kapoor, and Shraddha Srinath in 'Letters to Mr Khanna'.

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios. (ANI)

