Left Menu

Twinning and winning! Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon spotted wearing matching Richard Quinn gowns on same day

Anushka made her Cannes red carpet debut in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn couture gown. Interestingly, on the same day, Kriti marked a stunning appearance at IIFA ROCKS 2023 green carpet wearing the exact same dress as Anushka, but it was in black colour.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:22 IST
Twinning and winning! Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon spotted wearing matching Richard Quinn gowns on same day
Actors Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram accounts of Anushka and IIFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From time to time, celebrities attend events wearing the same outfit. Friday was no exception as Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon served twinning and winning goals, however, at different venues. Anushka made her Cannes red carpet debut in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn couture gown. Interestingly, on the same day, Kriti marked a stunning appearance at IIFA ROCKS 2023 green carpet wearing the exact same dress as Anushka, but it was in black colour.

Coincidentally, the duo opted for a similar hairdo. Anushka and Kriti elevated their look with a sleek hair bun. No official announcement was made about Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut but earlier this month, Emmanuel Lenin, the French Ambassador to India, revealed she would be at the film festival in a tweet. "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival," he wrote after meeting Anushka and Virat at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Speaking of Anushka and Kriti's upcoming films, the actresses have plenty of projects in their kitty. Anushka will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film marks the actor's comeback after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Kriti will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film. She also has 'Ganapath' along with Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023