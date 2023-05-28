Left Menu

What to expect from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'? Sara reveals interesting details about film at IIFA 2023

Actor Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her new film 'Zara Bachke Zara Hatke' with Vicky Kaushal.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:30 IST
What to expect from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'? Sara reveals interesting details about film at IIFA 2023
Actor Sara Ali Khan (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Actor Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her new film 'Zara Bachke Zara Hatke' with Vicky Kaushal. On the sidelines of IIFA 2023, Sara shared some interesting details about the film while speaking to ANI.

"I met many people during the promotion of this film. The experience of meeting people from our country reminds us that we are one country, and we have the same spirit and this is also shown in my film," she said. Prior to IIFA, Sara made India proud with her Cannes debut.

In one of her speeches at the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art. She said, "I am so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally."

Sara made her Cannes red carpet debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga. Isn't it a perfect way to pay tribute to Indian culture? (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023