Erykah Badu to make a musical cameo in 'The Piano Lesson'

Singer Erykah Badu will be seen starring in Netflix's feature adaptation of August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson'. According to Variety, Erykah will make a cameo, delivering "her soulful sound and eclectic style" with musical performances in the film," starring Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington.

Jackson and Washington reprise their roles from the highly successful Broadway revival of Wilson's play, which recently received two Tony Award nominations (best revival of a play and best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for Jackson). Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, "The Piano Lesson" follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson), and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker's nephew, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production.

Malcolm Washington has come on board to direct the project. The film also stars Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins. (ANI)

