Left Menu

Andy Muschietti says no one can replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

decides to make a sequel to the upcoming superhero feature.Miller, who identifies as non-binary and goes by theythem pronouns, made headlines last year for a string of arrests and erratic behaviour.The actor reprises the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash in Muschiettis The Flash, which is set to be released in theatres worldwide in June, after playing the character in 2017s Justice League.If a sequel happens, yes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 10:41 IST
Andy Muschietti says no one can replace Ezra Miller as The Flash
Andy Muschietti Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Flash'' director Andy Muschietti has made it clear that he will not recast Ezra Miller if Warner Bros. decides to make a sequel to the upcoming superhero feature.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, made headlines last year for a string of arrests and erratic behaviour.

The actor reprises the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash in Muschietti's ''The Flash'', which is set to be released in theatres worldwide in June, after playing the character in 2017's ''Justice League''.

“If (a sequel) happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,'' the filmmaker said during his appearance on The Discourse podcast.

''The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them,'' he added.

“The Flash” producer Barbara Muschietti said the actor was ''brilliant and the most committed and the most professional'' during the filming of the movie. ''Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme,'' she added.

In 2020, the actor made headlines after a recording surfaced in which they appeared to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and then for second-degree assault. In a statement last August, the actor had said that they had been seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023