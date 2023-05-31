Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:43 IST
Sweet Home Season 2 release date revealed! Know in detail
According to Netflix, Sweet Home Season 2 will take place in a different setting, following Hyun-soo's capture by the military and the narrow escape of the remaining survivors from Green Home. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Home
Good news for fans of the apocalyptic horror K-drama, Sweet Home! Netflix has officially renewed the series for its second and third seasons. The announcement came in June 2022, accompanied by a visual teaser that left fans eagerly awaiting more. If you're wondering when Sweet Home Season 2 will be released, we have some exciting details to share.

Based on the popular Naver webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, Sweet Home follows the story of Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang), a high school student who moves into an apartment building, only to discover that it has been overrun by terrifying monsters.

Although Netflix hasn't revealed the exact release date for Sweet Home Season 2, they did include it in the list of upcoming K-dramas for this year. In early 2023, Netflix confirmed that Sweet Home Season 2 will arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023, which means we can expect it between October and the end of the year. Previously, it was speculated that the release would be in December, but new information suggests an earlier launch.

Netflix unveiled its exciting lineup for fall 2023 in May of that year, giving viewers a glimpse of the shows and movies to come. Among the highly anticipated releases, is Sweet Home Season 2 cut, indicating that fans can expect the new season to arrive sometime in October or November. Previously, Netflix had already announced a Q4 release window, ruling out September but raising hopes for an earlier launch in October 2023. NetflixLife, known for its accurate predictions, suggests this possibility, so, we could go for it until the official announcement arrives.

The first season of Sweet Home left viewers on the edge of their seats with multiple cliffhangers. Season 2 promises to explore and resolve these storylines, taking us deeper into the survivors' journey. They must navigate a treacherous world infested with monsters while facing the dangers posed by the military and its Operation Golden Hour. The season concluded with the collapse of the apartment building and the presumed death of Eun-hyeok, while Hyun-soo woke up in an armored vehicle after his confrontation with the military.

Director Lee Eung-bok has shared that the upcoming season will feature a new setting and improved technical details. Although the creators aim to stay faithful to the source material, some changes and additions were made in the first season. This time, they plan to refine those aspects and deliver an even more thrilling experience.

According to Netflix, Sweet Home Season 2 will take place in a different setting, following Hyun-soo's capture by the military and the narrow escape of the remaining survivors from Green Home. The main cast, including Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, and Park Gyu-young, will reprise their roles in the second season. However, the fate of Lee Eun-hyuk (played by Lee Do-hyun) remains uncertain after his ominous final scene in Season 1.

Joining the existing cast, Sweet Home Season 2 will introduce new characters. Yoo Oh-sung will portray Tak In-hwan, the leader of a special force, while Oh Jung-se will play Doctor Lim, a vaccine researcher. Kim Moo-yeol and Jung Jin-young will appear as soldiers in the special forces. These fresh additions are expected to bring new dynamics and challenges to the group of survivors.

As fans eagerly await the release of Sweet Home Season 2, we will closely follow its development and provide updates. We will keep an eye on Sweet Home Season 2 and track its development and update you accordingly.

