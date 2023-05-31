Left Menu

'Farzi' breakout star Bhuvan Arora bags Kabir Khan's next film

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who shot to prominence after starring in crime thriller series Farzi, is set to feature in director Kabir Khans upcoming film.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the currently untitled movie is based on a true story and is fronted by Kartik Aryan.Arora said he is looking forward to working with the filmmaker, best known for Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83.I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:12 IST
'Farzi' breakout star Bhuvan Arora bags Kabir Khan's next film
Bhuvan Arora Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who shot to prominence after starring in crime thriller series ''Farzi'', is set to feature in director Kabir Khan's upcoming film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the currently untitled movie is based on a true story and is fronted by Kartik Aryan.

Arora said he is looking forward to working with the filmmaker, best known for ''Ek Tha Tiger'', ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' and ''83''.

''I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir. I have always admired his films and the selection of stories he wants to tell. ''This one too is a very challenging film which requires a lot of prep work. The film is based on a true story with a larger-than-life canvas. I will also be seen in a new role that I have never played before,'' the actor said in a statement.

Prior to Prime Video's ''Farzi'', Arora featured in supporting characters in films such as ''Shuddh Desi Romance'' and ''Naam Shabana''.

In ''Farzi'', the actor stars as Firoz, the slightly gullible but loyal friend to Shahid Kapoor's Sunny, a talented painter who turns to currency counterfeiting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023