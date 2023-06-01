"Bohot Aagey is not just a song for me, it's representation of my journey", 'Hustle 2.0' fame Panther on his latest track

'Hustle 2.0' fame Panther, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and is known for his songs including 'Bus Ek Baar', 'Bhasad' 'Vande Matram' and 'UP Se', has released another hip-hop single 'Bohot Aagey'. While speaking about the song, he said, "'Bohot Aagey' is not just a song for me; it's a representation of my journey and the hunger for life that keeps driving me forward. It is deeply personal to me. I hope it resonates with my audience who have faced obstacles and have still stayed true to their dreams. This track is a testament to the power of determination, and I hope it inspires all the listeners to chase their dreams fearlessly."

The song 'Bohot Aagey', which was composed, written, and sung by Panther, is a fusion of rap and hip-hop. It is produced by Nikhil-Swapnil. Talking about the song, Nikhil-Swapnil said, "Working on 'Bohot Aagey' and an enthusiastic artist like Panther has been an incredible experience. Together we have created something truly unique that will inspire listeners. We hope that our audience enjoys the track, its addictive beats and the message it portrays through the same."

Before his big break with 'Hustle', Panther was an individual artist who produced his own songs for 2-3 years, amassing a sizable following on social media. His top original songs include 'Dard-E-Dil', 'Tod Phod', 'Gariya De', and 'Rukna Nahi Tha'. His most recent single was 'Oh My God'. (ANI)

