Sweet Magnolias Season 3 arriving soon on Netflix! Get its episodes guide and a sneak peek

Sweet Magnolias fans, get ready for an exciting announcement! Season 3 of the beloved Netflix series is set to premiere globally on July 20th, 2023. Based on the novel by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias first debuted on Netflix in May 2020, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide. Its second season arrived in 2022, leaving fans eager for more.

Netflix recently treated fans to a sneak peek of what's to come in season 3 with three enticing first-look images. These images confirm the return of lead actors JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, who reprise their roles as Maddie, Dana, and Helen, respectively.

One of the images features Maddie, Dana, and Helen engaged in a lively conversation, hinting at the return of their iconic "Margarita nights" and the beloved girl talks that fans have come to adore. Another photo showcases Maddie holding an iPad, with the familiar backdrop of the Corner Spa hotel interior, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead for her character.

The confirmation of Sweet Magnolias Season 3 came in May 2022, when executive producer Dan Paulson expressed his excitement about embarking on another season. He stated, "We're thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we're looking forward to returning to Serenity."

Sweet Magnolias, based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, follows the story of three childhood best friends: Helen, a lawyer; Dana Sue, a chef; and Maddie, a full-time divorcée. Together, they join forces to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, South Carolina.

Season 2 of the series concluded with a dramatic turn of events involving Maddie's love interest, Cal Maddox. He lost his job and got arrested after a fight at a restaurant. Season 3 will explore the aftermath of these events and delve into what lies ahead for Cal and Maddie. How will Maddie react and respond after discovering Cal's secrets?

The central characters, portrayed by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliot (Dana Sue Sullivan), and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur), are all set to return for Season 3. Additionally, we can expect the return of their children—Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), and Annie (Anneliese Judge).

The official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 offers some intriguing hints about what viewers can expect: "Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems—and all the complications they cause—with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."

Fans can look forward to another 10 episodes in Season 3, each filled with the heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters that have made Sweet Magnolias a hit. The episode list includes:

Episode 301: Written by Sheryl J. Anderson, Directed by Norman Buckley

Episode 302: Written by Caron Tschampion, Directed by Norman Buckley

Episode 303: Searchers – Written by Anthony Epling

Episode 304: Be Bold – Written by Barret Helms

Episode 305: Written by Shani Am. Moore

Episode 306: Teleplay by Caron Tschampion, Story by Anthony Epling

Episode 307: Written by Anthony Epling

Episode 308: Beat Me at My Own Game – Written by Shani Am. Moore

Episode 309: Written by Barret Helms

Episode 310: Written by Sheryl J. Anderson & Sara Jumel, Directed by Mary Lou Belli

The talented Joy T. Lane is also expected to direct an episode in Season 3, adding her unique touch to the series.

With its heartwarming storytelling, relatable characters, and a dash of romance, Sweet Magnolias has captivated audiences since its debut. The series beautifully portrays the enduring bonds of friendship and the strength that comes from supporting one another through life's ups and downs. Fans can expect the same warmth, humor, and devotion to shine through in Season 3, as Maddie, Dana, and Helen tackle new obstacles while leaning on each other for support.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is set to premiere globally on Netflix on July 20th, 2023, at 12:01 AM PST.

