Star Air Expands Regional Connectivity with New Routes
Star Air announced new flight routes linking Ahmedabad with Diu and Kolhapur to Nanded, via Ahmedabad. This expands connectivity within Maharashtra and leverages Ahmedabad as a key hub. The initiative, aimed at enhancing regional mobility, supports business and tourism while fueling economic growth in western India.
Star Air, a regional carrier, has unveiled new flight services starting from January 15 that will link Ahmedabad with Diu and Kolhapur to Nanded, via a stopover in Ahmedabad.
This expansion positions Ahmedabad as a central hub, offering improved travel options for business travelers, pilgrims, students, and families, while also providing a one-stop access point to Goa through Diu.
The airline's strategic focus on Gujarat highlights a response to growing demand for reliable regional connectivity, aiming to bolster tourism, business travel, and economic development in western India.
