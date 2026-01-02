Star Air Expands Regional Connectivity with New Routes

Star Air, a regional carrier, has unveiled new flight services starting from January 15 that will link Ahmedabad with Diu and Kolhapur to Nanded, via a stopover in Ahmedabad.

This expansion positions Ahmedabad as a central hub, offering improved travel options for business travelers, pilgrims, students, and families, while also providing a one-stop access point to Goa through Diu.

The airline's strategic focus on Gujarat highlights a response to growing demand for reliable regional connectivity, aiming to bolster tourism, business travel, and economic development in western India.

