Left Menu

Maniesh Paul loses 20 kg for 'Rafuchakkar'

The con-man-centered drama soon to be aired on an OTT platform, features Maniesh as Prince, a silver-tongued con-man and master of disguise who always gets what he wants.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:42 IST
Maniesh Paul loses 20 kg for 'Rafuchakkar'
Actor Maniesh Paul (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All eyes are on Maniesh Paul ever since he announced his new project 'Rafuchakkar'. The con-man-centered drama soon to be aired on an OTT platform, features Maniesh as Prince, a silver-tongued con-man and master of disguise who always gets what he wants.

Maniesh almost lost 20 kg for his role and he had to wear heavy prosthetics in intense heat. Praising Maniesh for his dedication, creative duo Arjun and Kartk said, "Maniesh plays a smooth operator, a hustler and during the shoot, he switches between five different disguises and characters with an ease that was mind-boggling! He was incredibly committed to this role and even gained and lost weight as per the demands of the characters."

The makers recently unveiled the show's teaser. In the teaser, Maniesh is seen playing a gym instructor, a wedding planner, a 70-year-old man and of course as Prince who specializes in swindling the rich and the corrupt and then finds himself caught in a dangerous web of lies and deceit. The series also stars Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany and Sushant Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023