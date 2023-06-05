"It feels like my debut again": Sara Ali Khan on audience praising her film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has expressed gratitude to audience for appreciating her performance in her latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. "I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen, and I'm so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I'm seeing post the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," she said.

The actor feels exactly how she felt when 'Kedarnath', her debut, was released in 2018. "It truly feels like a debut again - and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow, and while the journey is endless, it's important to celebrate these little victories," she added.

On Sunday, Sara went to a cinema hall to watch the film with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. Speaking about the same, Sara shared, "I'm so thankful that my brother and mother have laughed so hard watching this film, cried in the climax and are proud of me and the film. Just onwards and upwards from here."

Set in the small town of Indore, the storyline of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows two college lovers, Kapil and Saumya who are madly in love with each other. Sara's on screen chemistry with Vicky has left the audiences in love with the fresh pairing. In the coming months, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn..Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. (ANI)

