Disappointed viewers react to Doctor Cha K-Drama's controversial ending

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:10 IST
Doctor Cha tells the story of twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident — struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises. Image Credit: Doctor Cha / Netflix
JTBC's weekend K-drama, Doctor Cha, has concluded its run, leaving a bittersweet aftertaste for some viewers. While the show reached its finale on a high note, there was a notable sense of disappointment among the audience regarding certain plot resolutions.

One major point of Doctor Cha controversy was the ending's treatment of the main character's potential love interest and her unfaithful husband. Viewers expressed their dissatisfaction as the storyline failed to hold these characters accountable for their actions. The conclusion saw Seo In Ho (played by Kim Byung Chul) ascending to the position of the head at Gusan University Hospital, while Choi Seung Hee (Myung Se Bin) established her private clinic. This outcome, though reflective of real-life situations, left viewers yearning for a more satisfying and cathartic resolution.

Critics of the finale voiced their discontent, emphasizing the lack of consequences for Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee's secret affairs. Several viewers expressed concerns that the K-drama may inadvertently romanticize infidelity, with comments such as, "The ending fell short of my expectations, considering what Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee did to Jung Sook," and "They should have faced the repercussions of their actions."

Moreover, the handling of the romance between Cha Jung Sook (played by Uhm Jung Hwa) and Roy Kim (Min Woo Hyuk) also left many viewers disappointed. Despite initial hopes of witnessing their blossoming relationship, it remained confined to a platonic bond. Roy Kim's poignant gesture of offering a liver transplant showcased his profound affection for Jung Sook. However, he later began dating someone else without making any further attempts to convey his love for her.

As the curtain falls on "Doctor Cha," the mixed reactions from viewers demonstrate the powerful impact of storytelling and the desire for more satisfying narrative resolutions.

