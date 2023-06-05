Caste conflict: Father of teen Dalit boy killed in 2014 dies in Ahmednagar
- Country:
- India
The father of a teenage Dalit boy, whose murder in 2014 over a love affair with an upper caste girl had rocked Maharashtra, died on Monday in Ahmednagar after prolonged illness, a kin said.
Raju Aage, father of Nitin Aage, died in his home in Kharda, some 120 kilometres from here, and the last rites will be performed on Tuesday, he added.
Nitin Aage, 17 years old at the time, was brutally murdered on April 28, 2014 in the village after he was suspected of being in a relationship with a Maratha girl.
Raju Aage had named 13 persons for the murder of his son, all of whom were acquitted in November 2017 for lack of evidence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Aage
- Maratha
- Kharda
- Nitin
- Ahmednagar
- Maharashtra
- Raju Aage
ALSO READ
Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology
Neeru Yadav, The "Hockey wali Sarpanch": A Dynamic Leader Igniting Change and Development in Rural Rajasthan
May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality, says PM Modi on new Parliament building.
Nitin Gadkari inspects Vadodara-Mumbai section of Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates projects worth Rs 1450 Cr to improve connectivity in Assam