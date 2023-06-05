Caste conflict: Father of teen Dalit boy killed in 2014 dies in Ahmednagar

The father of a teenage Dalit boy, whose murder in 2014 over a love affair with an upper caste girl had rocked Maharashtra, died on Monday in Ahmednagar after prolonged illness, a kin said.

Raju Aage, father of Nitin Aage, died in his home in Kharda, some 120 kilometres from here, and the last rites will be performed on Tuesday, he added.

Nitin Aage, 17 years old at the time, was brutally murdered on April 28, 2014 in the village after he was suspected of being in a relationship with a Maratha girl.

Raju Aage had named 13 persons for the murder of his son, all of whom were acquitted in November 2017 for lack of evidence.

