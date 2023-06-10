Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"

10-06-2023
Odd News Roundup: Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"

A pair of Rubber Ducks made a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Friday, part of an art installation dubbed "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, who says he hopes the ducks will bring happiness to the city. The inflatable yellow ducks, 18 metres (59 feet) high, will sail on the harbour for two weeks and come a decade after Hofman's "Rubber Duck" sculpture drew crowds in the Asian financial hub in 2013.

