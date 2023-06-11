'The Snow Forest': Author Elizabeth Gilbert's next to release in February 2024

The new book of bestselling ''Eat, Pray, Love'' author Elizabeth Gilbert will hit the stands next year in February, announced publishing house Bloomsbury.

The novel, ''The Snow Forest'', is inspired by the true story of the family of religious hermits discovered in Siberia in 1978 who had escaped early 20th century Russia for a life in one of the most inhospitable and uninhabited places on earth.

''I am delighted to be continuing my long-standing relationship with Bloomsbury, as they publish my newest novel 'The Snow Forest'. The book – which is set in the darkest and most remote mountains of Siberia – is a story of magic, survival and mystery. It tells of the cunning ability of the divine feminine to outwit totalitarian patriarchy, even in the most challenging of circumstances,'' the New Jersey-based author said in a statement.

The story revolves around a lone family of religious Russian fundamentalists living in a remote, high-altitude corner of Siberia for over four decades.

''Untethered from human progress, unaware even of the events of World War II, their knowledge and beliefs have remained frozen in time, their lives devoted wholly to their faith and the hard work of survival. But their discovery in 1980 by a team of Soviet geologists will change all of that,'' read the description of the novel.

According to the publishers, with ''The Snow Forest'' Gilbert has written a ''captivating and mysterious novel'' that cements her status as a ''literary heavyweight'' in complete control of her craft.

''Bloomsbury has successfully published Elizabeth Gilbert for over a decade, and her books are part of our DNA. I was entranced from the very first page, and constantly impressed by the depth and beauty underpinning her every sentence. This is Elizabeth's biggest, most magnificent novel yet – a searching and powerful story of survival and discovery that will stay with me forever,'' said Alexis Kirschbaum, head of Bloomsbury Trade.

Gilbert's previously published novels include ''Stern Men'', ''The Signature of All Things'' and ''City of Girls''.

