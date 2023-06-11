Left Menu

Punjab govt to hold heritage festivals to showcase rice culture of state

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:58 IST
Punjab govt to hold heritage festivals to showcase rice culture of state
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann Sunday said the state government will hold heritage festivals in order to showcase the rich culture of the state.

She said as many as 22 heritage fairs and festivals will be held throughout the year with an aim of turning the state into 'Rangla' (vibrant) Punjab.

She said 'Teeyan' festival will be held in Sangrur, Maghi festival in Muktsar, Baba Farid Aagman in Faridkot, Inquilab festival in SBS Nagar, Baisakhi fair in Bathinda, heritage festival in Patiala, Hola Mohalla in Anandpur Sahib, Doon festival highlighting the culture and cuisine of Malwa at Mansa, Punjab Handicraft festival at Fazilka and Equestrian fair in Jalandhar.

Military literature festival will be organised at Chandigarh while the rivers fair in Pathankot and Sufi festival in Malerkotla, she said in an official statement.

The minister further said a 'Nihang Olympics' will be initiated at Anandpur Sahib while 'Dara Singh Chhinjh Olympics' in district Tarn Taran, where the winner will receive a cash prize and the title of 'Rustame-e-Punjab' from the state government.

Additionally, annual adventure sports will be initiated in Ropar and Pathankot.

The minister announced the first 'Sardar Hari Singh Nalwa Josh' festival' will be held in Gurdaspur which will highlight the bravery of Punjabis.

In January, the Rangla Punjab festival will be held in Amritsar, showcasing all aspects of Punjabi culture, with participation from notable novelists and poets.

The festival will include dishes of Punjab, colourful cultural programmes, and displays of Punjab's arts and crafts, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023