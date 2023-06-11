"If South movies are doing well, I would say the film industry is doing good," says Anu Malik

Popular singer and composer Anu Malik spoke about the comparison being made between the South film industry and Bollywood. During a conversation with ANI, he opened up on why many of the Bollywood films have not done well at the box office and why people are connecting more with South films. He asserted that talented scriptwriters are coming up with good scripts and things will change for the Hindi film industry. He said, "People appreciate when films work at the box office and point fingers when movies don't work. I had done a lot of work in the South industry. There are very talented producers, composers, and singers and they are extremely particular about time. Their dedication is highly appreciable."

However, he asserted that despite all the qualities of the South film industry, the contribution of Bollywood cannot be denied. "Our Hindi film industry has given a number of hits. Innumerous films are made in Bollywood and more are being made. Many movies like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' have also worked at the box office. There are niche films that are on Netflix and which have done really well. Though their names are not taken many times. Many new directors are doing brilliant work. Recently, I read a script I can't talk about it. Let the time come I have been bowled over by that script. When these movies will be released they will do well and things will change," he told ANI.

The ace singer and composer added that he does not believe in differentiating the two industries-South film industry and Bollywood. "I don't believe in comparing the two. If South movies are doing well, I would say the film industry is doing good. There is not much difference between the South film industry and Bollywood. Earlier also many of my compositions like 'Chamma Chamma' was appreciated outside India. I was in San Francisco and my song was being played. So, many songs went to the West. Good melodies are always appreciated," he shared with ANI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anu Malik is known for many of his compositions. He also sang a number of songs like 'Aaila Re' from 'Jung', 'Jaanam Samjha Karo' from 'Jaanam Samjha Karo', 'Ek Garam Chaye ki Pyali' from the movie 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', among others. He also appeared as a judge on several reality shows. He got an appreciation for his music and received awards also. (ANI)

