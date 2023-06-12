Left Menu

'Uttaran' fame Samikssha Batnagar shares how she overcome her fear of water in 'Mauka Ya Dhokha'

'Poster Boys' actor Samikssha Batnagar talked about her upcoming web show 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' and shared some BTS moments from the sets. She shared how she overcome her fear of water while shooting for a sequence in the show.

Samikssha Batnagar
'Poster Boys' actor Samikssha Batnagar talked about her upcoming web show 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' and shared some BTS moments from the sets. She shared how she overcome her fear of water while shooting for a sequence in the show. She said, "Very rarely does a character come along that has you scared and excited. I had a phobia for water, which now I have overcome; It was scary and I can't forget the moment when I was dropped into a tub filled with water, with my hands and legs tied. The shot had to be repeated multiple times to get the perfect shot and I was driven to a break point."

"I later realised it was the plan to get the most realistic expression. Himanshu, Aabhaas, and I have created a bond both on and off the sets that are truly electric. Shooting in Goa was the topping on the cake. I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we've created together." added Samikssha. Meanwhile, on the work front, she is known for her TV shows including 'Baal Veer', 'Uttaran', 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Savdhaan India', among others. She was also seen in movies like 'Calendar Girls', 'Poster Boys', and many more. (ANI)

