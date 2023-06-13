There aren't any villains in 'Past Lives', says actor John Magaro

Actor John Magaro says his upcoming film ''Past Lives'' is full of characters who are fighting complex emotions such as jealousy and anger.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Celine Song, ''Past Lives'' is an emotional romantic drama which tells the story of two childhood sweethearts Nora and Hae Sung, played by Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, who meet after a gap of 20 years. ''Long lost feelings and forgotten memories begin to crop up as the two take a look at the past they left behind,'' read the synopsis of the film.

Magaro, best known for his work in ''Unbroken'' and ''The Umbrella Academy'', plays Nora's novelist husband Arthur in the movie. ''There aren't any villains. But there are people who are filled with pride and people who are jealous and envious and angry, but they have to fight through those emotions.

''What Celine does is portray two really good men — they're really kind, generous men — who are able to put their childish jealousies and insecurities behind them because they care about this woman,'' the American actor said in a statement.

PVRINOX Pictures will release ''Past Lives'' in India.

