Left Menu

There aren't any villains in 'Past Lives', says actor John Magaro

Long lost feelings and forgotten memories begin to crop up as the two take a look at the past they left behind, read the synopsis of the film.Magaro, best known for his work in Unbroken and The Umbrella Academy, plays Noras novelist husband Arthur in the movie. There arent any villains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 15:06 IST
There aren't any villains in 'Past Lives', says actor John Magaro
  • Country:
  • India

Actor John Magaro says his upcoming film ''Past Lives'' is full of characters who are fighting complex emotions such as jealousy and anger.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Celine Song, ''Past Lives'' is an emotional romantic drama which tells the story of two childhood sweethearts Nora and Hae Sung, played by Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, who meet after a gap of 20 years. ''Long lost feelings and forgotten memories begin to crop up as the two take a look at the past they left behind,'' read the synopsis of the film.

Magaro, best known for his work in ''Unbroken'' and ''The Umbrella Academy'', plays Nora's novelist husband Arthur in the movie. ''There aren't any villains. But there are people who are filled with pride and people who are jealous and envious and angry, but they have to fight through those emotions.

''What Celine does is portray two really good men — they're really kind, generous men — who are able to put their childish jealousies and insecurities behind them because they care about this woman,'' the American actor said in a statement.

PVRINOX Pictures will release ''Past Lives'' in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023