Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

On Monday, Wall Street encountered notable instability, with stocks declining and the dollar weakening, as the Trump administration's threat to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised questions about the central bank's future independence.

Tensions were further amplified by news of potential U.S. military action following protests in Iran and speculation about American interest in Greenland. Consequently, gold surged due to its safe-haven status, whereas oil prices saw a moderate decline amid Iran's control claims.

The financial sector experienced significant losses, notably following Trump's proposal to cap credit card interest rates. Even as U.S. inflation data and other economic indicators loom, ongoing conflicts between Trump and Powell remain in sharp focus, embodying the challenges to central bank autonomy.

