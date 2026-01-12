Left Menu

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Wall Street faced volatility as the Trump administration threatened Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, questioning the central bank's independence. Tensions escalated with military concerns over Iran and rumors of U.S. interests in Greenland. Economic indicators, such as the dollar and gold prices, reflected uncertainty in the markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:43 IST
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street encountered notable instability, with stocks declining and the dollar weakening, as the Trump administration's threat to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised questions about the central bank's future independence.

Tensions were further amplified by news of potential U.S. military action following protests in Iran and speculation about American interest in Greenland. Consequently, gold surged due to its safe-haven status, whereas oil prices saw a moderate decline amid Iran's control claims.

The financial sector experienced significant losses, notably following Trump's proposal to cap credit card interest rates. Even as U.S. inflation data and other economic indicators loom, ongoing conflicts between Trump and Powell remain in sharp focus, embodying the challenges to central bank autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026