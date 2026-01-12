Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

Two suspected Nipah virus cases have emerged in West Bengal, alarming health authorities. Both cases involve nurses from a private hospital in North 24 Parganas district, now in critical condition. Their samples suggest potential Nipah infection, confirmed by preliminary reports from AIIMS Kalyani.

The nurses, who reside in different districts, are currently isolated in the Barasat hospital where they work, receiving ventilator support. Given the serious and zoonotic nature of Nipah virus, the situation is being prioritized for containment. The Union health secretary has engaged with state officials for swift action, and a national outbreak response team is aiding local efforts.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured full support to West Bengal, emphasizing coordinated efforts between the central and state governments. Enhanced surveillance, case management, and expert guidance are part of the ongoing response. The public health emergency operations centre is activated, and measures such as meticulous contact tracing are underway to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)