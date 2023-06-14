Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 to show true power of Gojo's Reverse Cursed Technique

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo and Sukuna used their special abilities called Domain Expansions. When they did this, their powerful attacks canceled each other out. Sukuna, who has a unique Domain without any barriers, attacked Gojo's weakened Domain from the outside. He entered Gojo's endless space and gave him a really strong hit. Fans are eagerly waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 of the manga to see how Gojo will use his clever techniques to overcome Sukuna's strength.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 will be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 28. Spoilers for this chapter have already been circulating online, providing more details about the intense battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. The chapter also explores Gojo's unique use of the Reverse Cursed Technique. Some trusted leakers, including @King_Jin_Woo3, have shared the entire plotlines for the upcoming chapter. Below, you can find a description of everything that has been revealed.

JJK Chapter 226 picks up where we left off last week, with Sukuna's blade reaching Gojo. Yuji is concerned as he witnesses Gojo being slashed, but to everyone's surprise, Gojo quickly heals himself and reattaches the severed body part using the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT). However, Higuruma points out that as long as Gojo remains within Sukuna's domain, the slashing attacks will continue. Choso suggests that Gojo can escape because Sukuna's domain is open, while Hakari adds that even if Sukuna's domain covers the entire Shibuya area, Gojo can still easily evade it. However, Kusakabe interjects, explaining that since Gojo's own domain was destroyed, he cannot currently use his Cursed Technique (CT).

Despite the relentless onslaught of slashes from Sukuna, Gojo confidently declares that he is far superior when it comes to utilizing CT. Sukuna, refusing to let Gojo escape, engages him in fierce hand-to-hand combat. Gojo's body is covered in cuts and blood, but he continues to use RCT to survive the onslaught. During the fight, Gojo deduces that the center of Sukuna's domain is not Sukuna himself but rather the shrine.

Observing the battle, Yuji asks what would happen if Sukuna's shrine were destroyed. Kusakabe and Mei Mei explain that the animated entities within one's inner domain may only be symbolic, and since even Gojo, with his six eyes, has not attempted to destroy it, it would be futile to try. The chapter continues with additional details being revealed live.

As said above, the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 will release on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, please note that the specific release time may vary depending on different regions around the world. To help you plan accordingly, here are the expected release timings for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 in various time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST, (Sunday, June 18, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST, (Sunday, June 18, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST, (Sunday, June 18, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST, (Sunday, June 18, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST, (Sunday, June 18, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT, (Sunday, June 18, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST, (Sunday, June 19, 2023)

After the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226, fans can expect the translated version to become available a few hours later. To access the new chapter, fans can visit the official websites of Manga Plus and Viz Media. Additionally, the chapter will be accessible through the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. This allows fans to enjoy the latest chapter conveniently on their preferred devices.

