"When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop!": Hrithik Roshan shares fitness tip with his fans

Actor Hrithik Roshan is known for following a strict fitness regime and keeps inspiring his fans with his videos and posts to stay healthy.

Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hrithik Roshan is known for following a strict fitness regime and keeps inspiring his fans with his videos and posts to stay healthy. He shared a photograph on his Instagram handle where he can be seen working out and wrote in the caption, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D'hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue.#keepgoing"

In the picture, the actor was shirtless, wearing unbuttoned denim jeans, a yellow baseball cap and glasses. He was seen exercising on a bike and burning his calories. Many fans commented after his post and mentioned, "Body aise banao ki 4 log apko Greekgod se compare kare"

Another mentioned, "Inspiration max." While other fans wrote, "Woah."

Professionally, he will next be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and 'War 2' with Jr NTR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

