'Heart of Stone': Alia faces off against Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan; Netflix sets August debut for film

Indian cinema star Alia Bhatt is ready to steal the hearts in her Hollywood debut, ''Heart of Stone'' as an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes in the espionage thriller from Netflix.

Bhatt, along with Gadot (''Wonder Woman'') and Dornan (''Belfast''), unveiled the first trailer of ''Heart of Stone'' during the streamer's global live event Tudum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

The film, set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix, is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

An excited Bhatt shared the trailer of ''Heart of Stone'' on social media.

''HEART OF STONE. August 11. @Netflix @NetflixIndia #Tudum,'' the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter.

According to the streaming platform, the film is headlined by Gadot's Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Dornan).

''What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. ''Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one,'' said Netflix in a press release.

And it is the Heart, the most valuable and dangerous asset, that gives the Charter its power.

''It can crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky. If you own the Heart, you own the world,'' says a character in the trailer of ''Heart of Stone''.

Bhatt, star of Indian films such as ''Raazi'', ''RRR'', and ''Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'', plays Keya Dhawan, a hacker who ''breaches'' the security to steal the Heart and demands the Charter, the organisation, to ''answer to me''.

''You think you know everything but the world is about to see the truth,'' says Keya (Bhatt) in the trailer.

As Stone races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset, said the streamer.

''Heart of Stone'' is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner.

Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

