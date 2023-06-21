Vin Diesel talks about Fast X and ‘scary’ plans for Fast & Furious 11

Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast and Furious franchise, has given fans some exciting news about the upcoming film, "Fast & Furious 11." In a recent video, Diesel assured fans that their feedback would be taken into consideration for the new movie.

The next installment, Fast X, is being promoted by Universal Pictures as the beginning of the end of the saga that started in 2001. Originally, the plan was to split the finale into two films, Fast & Furious 10 and 11. However, Diesel accidentally revealed at the world premiere of Fast X in Rome that the finale might be spread across three films. This means that a surprise Fast & Furious 12, movie might be on the way.

Fast X hit theaters last month and follows the main character, Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel), and his crew as they face off against a new villain named Dante, played by Jason Momoa. The film received mixed reviews from critics but is expected to serve as the first part of a two or three-part finale for the franchise.

Although the release date for Fast & Furious 11 has not been announced yet, Vin Diesel teased that he would be shifting into a different creative gear for the film with the help of viewers. In an Instagram video, Diesel discussed his creative process with Sung Kang, another mainstay of the franchise. He mentioned going over the feedback from fans and enjoying being in the creative mindset. Diesel expressed excitement about plotting out the next sequel and mentioned the importance of getting everything right for the second part of Fast X.

“The conversation never stops. 5 am, Caymen Islands. And the world would never realize that we’re here dissecting the mythology of Fast, going over it. Going over all of the feedback from our incredible fans and how much we’re just enjoying being in this creative dojo.

"So much inspiration and time to reflect. And to talk and work out [Fast X: Part 2] and to double check all the aspects that need to be hit, and this kind of scary path that we’re going on for Part 2 for Fast X. We’re done with our press tour and now we have time to go back to building and that’s so much fun. We take it seriously because we know how important it is to all of you.”

The director for Fast & Furious 11, Louis Leterrier, has already been confirmed, which should ensure a more cohesive creative vision for the movie. Diesel's decision to include fan feedback reflects the disappointment the franchise faced with Fast X receiving negative reviews since its release on May 19.

Fast X features an impressive cast of Hollywood actors, including Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Alan Ritchson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and Gal Gadot. This blockbuster film marks the start of a closing trilogy for the Fast & Furious franchise, as confirmed by Diesel before the release of Fast X.

While Fast X is currently in theaters, fans can look forward to Fast X: Part 2 scheduled for release on April 4, 2025. With Diesel's commitment to incorporating fan feedback, viewers can expect an exciting and satisfying conclusion to the beloved franchise.

