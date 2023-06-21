Whitney Cummings expecting first child

Left Menu

21-06-2023
Actor-comic Whitney Cummings is set to welcome her first child.

The 40-year-old, best known for starring in the sitcom ''Whitney'', took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers.

Cummings said the baby is due in December.

''In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December (sic)'' the ''2 Broke Girls'' creator captioned her photos, showing off the baby bump as she played with her dog in a pool.

In an interview in February, the writer-podcaster revealed she had frozen her eggs and that she wanted to get pregnant soon. ''I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. ''I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant,'' Cummings had told ''Today'' show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

