Whitney Cummings expecting first child

Actor-comic Whitney Cummings is set to welcome her first child.

The 40-year-old, best known for starring in the sitcom ''Whitney'', took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers.

Cummings said the baby is due in December.

''In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December (sic)'' the ''2 Broke Girls'' creator captioned her photos, showing off the baby bump as she played with her dog in a pool.

In an interview in February, the writer-podcaster revealed she had frozen her eggs and that she wanted to get pregnant soon. ''I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. ''I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant,'' Cummings had told ''Today'' show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)