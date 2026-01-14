Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Fakir Mohan Senapati: The Father of Modern Odia Literature

Odisha honored Fakir Mohan Senapati, the father of modern Odia literature, on his birth anniversary. Esteemed leaders and the public acknowledged his pivotal contributions to Odia language and literature. The state also awarded the Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Odia Bhasha Samman–2021 to Dr. Nrusingha Charan Sarangi for his academic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:43 IST
Odisha marked the birth anniversary of 'Vyasa Kabi' Fakir Mohan Senapati, the esteemed father of modern Odia literature, with heartfelt tributes. Prominent figures like Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Senapati's vital role in shaping Odia identity through literature.

Fakir Mohan Senapati, a literary giant born in 1843 and deceased in 1918, was revered for leading the movement that established Odia as a distinct language. His creations, including the first Odia short story 'Rebati' and influential novels like 'Chha Mana Atha Guntha,' significantly enriched Odia prose.

As part of the birth anniversary celebrations, the Odisha government presented the Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Odia Bhasha Samman–2021 to Dr. Nrusingha Charan Sarangi. Awarded by Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Sarangi's work was recognized for aiding the advancement of Odia literature and language.

