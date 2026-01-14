Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings and Global Jitters

Major U.S. bank earnings were released as Wall Street encountered a slide amidst economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite better-than-expected retail and producer sales data, the markets dipped as investors anticipated changes in Federal Reserve policy. Precious metals surged while oil prices climbed due to global supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:42 IST
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings and Global Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw a downturn on Wednesday as major banks reported earnings, and investors watched economic and political tensions influence market movements. Precious metal and oil prices rose amidst an uncertain global scene.

The latest data revealed that U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in November, as did producer prices. Despite this, the consensus remained that the Federal Reserve would perform two interest rate cuts later in the year.

U.S. banks posted strong profits from lending and rising fees, yet stock prices fell. Meanwhile, market interest leaned towards growing oil prices, partially caused by looming Iranian supply concerns, and precious metals hit record highs, with gold and silver leading the surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

 India
2
British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

 Global
3
Billionaire Batista Bridges Diplomatic Gaps with Venezuela

Billionaire Batista Bridges Diplomatic Gaps with Venezuela

 Global
4
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of Land Disputes

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026