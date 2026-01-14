Tragic Drowning on Makar Sankranti: Father-Daughter Duo Perish

In a heart-wrenching incident on Makar Sankranti, a father and daughter tragically drowned in a water-filled quarry in Virar, Palghar district. The duo, who were visiting relatives, met with disaster as they tried to save each other.

The victims, identified as Vinayak Sitam, 40, and his daughter Ishita, 16, were residents of Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The tragedy unfolded when Vinayak, entering the water for a swim, found himself struggling.

Ishita's attempt to rescue her father resulted in both drowning. A rescue operation by Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation ensued, and police have registered a case of Accidental Death, launching a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)