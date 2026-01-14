Left Menu

Tragic Drowning on Makar Sankranti: Father-Daughter Duo Perish

A 40-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter drowned in a water-filled quarry in Virar, Palghar district, during a visit on Makar Sankranti. They attempted to save each other, but both succumbed. Fire brigade personnel recovered their bodies, and a police probe is underway to determine the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident on Makar Sankranti, a father and daughter tragically drowned in a water-filled quarry in Virar, Palghar district. The duo, who were visiting relatives, met with disaster as they tried to save each other.

The victims, identified as Vinayak Sitam, 40, and his daughter Ishita, 16, were residents of Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The tragedy unfolded when Vinayak, entering the water for a swim, found himself struggling.

Ishita's attempt to rescue her father resulted in both drowning. A rescue operation by Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation ensued, and police have registered a case of Accidental Death, launching a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

