New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Leads with Unbeaten 131

In a highlight performance, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell batted with impressive skill, leading his team with an unbeaten 131 runs. The match saw New Zealand reaching a robust total of 286 for the loss of just three wickets in 47.3 overs.

Will Young's solid contribution of 87 runs, teamed with Glenn Phillips' 32* added depth to the innings. The partnership nurtured the score from challenges faced in the opening overs.

For the bowling side, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav managed to claim a wicket each, adding to the pressure with strategic deliveries. However, the opposing efforts weren't enough to contain New Zealand's dominant display at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies.)