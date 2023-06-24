The World Class Cocktail Festival is back- Sip, Savour and Celebrate with the Finest in Cocktail Culture

Shaking up some delicious discoveries, the World Class Cocktail Festival is all set to take place in Gurugram at the A Dot Convention on the 1st and 2nd of July, 2023. The 2-Day festival brings together the Top 15 Bartenders from across India along with global guests, including Australia's best bar, Maybe Sammy. The festival combines the finest cocktails and experiences that are set to reshape the way we perceive mixology and bartending, as well as the culture around it. Stand witness to the skills and artistry of bartending—from classic favourites to mind-bending innovations, watch the country's top bartenders turn spirits into the finest celebratory cocktails as they compete for the World Class title. On the backs of Diageo's finest spirits, including Don Julio, Tanqueray, The Singleton, and Johnnie Walker, the talented mixologists will showcase their skills, creativity, and expertise in a thrilling competition. The ultimate prize at stake is the opportunity to represent India at the Global Finals in Sao Paolo and possibly be crowned the winner of World Class 2023.

In addition to a stirring competition, the festival offers a range of immersive experiences, including a pop-up by Australia's best bar, Maybe Sammy, offering a glimpse into global trends and innovations in cocktail-making. Guests can also learn the art of making World Class Cocktails at home as part of workshops planned in specific zones at the venue.

The festival will also host several experiential zones to cater to diverse palates and preferences. The brand-led zones will be seen combining the art of mixology with an immersion into cocktail-trends, such as the Johnnie Walker Highball Zone which will serve up a symphony of flavour in the form of highballs crafted by India's Top 15 Bartenders. The House of Delicious Discoveries will invite festival-goers to explore the world of gourmet cocktails and food pairings. Weaving the world of delicious cocktails into everyday experiences, the Magnificent Moments Zone will invite consumers to sip on Tiny Ten, the signature Tanqueray No. TEN serve, which brings the citrusy heart of the spirit alive. All of this and more await cocktail enthusiasts on the 1st and 2nd of July, 2023.

With ticketing starting from INR 1,000, The World Class Cocktail Festival is the perfect weekend affair to indulge in exquisite spirits and craft cocktails, along with fun takeovers by international bars, exciting cocktail workshops, incredible music acts including SickFlip, and so much more, all under one roof. For more information on the experiences, artist line and ticketing head to https://insider.in/world-class-cocktail-festival-2023-jul1-2023/event Stay tuned on the World Class India Instagram page to stay on top of all things World Class.

About World Class World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining. World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes, and industry insight.

Sip. Savor. Celebrate! About Diageo India: Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3000 employees, 37 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com.

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129366/World_Class_Cocktail_Festival.jpg

