Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2: Everything we know so far

Dr. Stone Season 3 started the New World Arc based on the original Dr. Stone manga by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi. It began airing this spring and now it has announced the release date for Part 2 of the season, which will come out later this year. The third season, titled Dr. Stone: New World, will be divided into two parts. The first part aired from April 6 to June 15, 2023, and the second part will premiere in October of the same year.

The focus of this season is on the "New World" arc from the manga series. It can be watched worldwide on Crunchyroll, except in Asia, and will be available in multiple languages two weeks after the initial airing. The English dub of New World started airing on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on June 4, 2023.

In Dr. Stone Season 3, Senku and some members of the Kingdom of Science build a ship and set sail to find the spacecraft that Senku's father landed on Earth years before they were freed from their stone prisons. However, when they arrive on the island where the spacecraft is located, they encounter various new challenges and obstacles.

Dr. Stone Season 3 introduces new allies and enemies that add to the mystery of what caused the petrification of Earth in the first place. This arc makes significant progress toward the upcoming conclusion of the story.

Dr. Stone Season Part 1 recap

In Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 1, Senku and his friends return from their balloon flight and plan to build an oil-powered ship to reach South America. They search for the Sagara Oil Field and gather resources like cedar trees, wild animals, and wheat to support their journey. Senku introduces crop farming to increase food production. They also revive a professional chef named Francois and a journalist named Minami. The group faces challenges like running out of revival fluid and locating the oil field. They use technology like cameras and sonar to aid their mission. They discover the existence of other humans through a radio signal and encounter a new enemy called Why-Man. The crew builds a ship called Perseus and sets sail, aiming to find a crashed rocket and rescue their petrified friends. Along the way, they encounter Amaryllis, a girl who seeks their help to defeat the Master and obtain a weapon. Senku devises plans, including disguises and inventions, to accomplish their goals and overcome obstacles. They uncover the Soyuz capsule buried in a citadel and find precious resources like platinum. The season ends with Senku preparing to rescue his petrified friends and continue their adventure.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12 (Part 2) is titled 'The Kingdom of Science Strikes Back' and is scheduled to be released in October 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on the episode as they become available.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: Premiere episode at Anime Expo 2023 (plus worldwide tour)